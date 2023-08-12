Custom new construction tucked away on a wide lagoon in the Mystic Islands section of Little Egg Harbor! Step inside this stunning brand new home to find stylish and modern finishes combined with open concept living. The foyer leads to an expansive living room complete with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings along with the high end kitchen featuring: quartz counter-tops, an abundance of cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Set away from the living area, the master bedroom includes 2 closets and a full en-suite bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms, another full bathroom, a sprawling deck off of the living room, and an over-sized garage make this home one you will not want to miss. Come check it out today and enjoy all the best that waterfront living has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $599,900
