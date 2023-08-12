Custom new construction at this stunning waterfront home tucked away on a wide lagoon in Mystic Islands! Step inside to find stylish and modern finishes combined with open concept living. The foyer leads to an expansive living room complete with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings along with the high end kitchen featuring: quartz counter-tops, an abundance of cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Set away from the living area, the master bedroom includes 2 closets and a full en-suite bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms, another full bathroom, a sprawling deck off of the living room, and an over-sized garage make this home one you will not want to miss. Come check it out today and enjoy all the best that waterfront living has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
In 2004, before Taylor Swift was a household name, we went to her summer home in Stone Harbor to interview her. Here's what she said about her…
Cotton Mill Associates, based in Weehawken, is proposing a 115-unit apartment building on the 4.5-acres site of the former Wheaton glass facto…
The millions of dollars of investment in family attractions in Atlantic City shows developers are looking to diversify the resort's offerings,…
A 45-year-old boater died early Wednesday morning after being thrown from a vessel in Cape May Harbor near the U.S. Coast Guard station.
Country music veterans Brooks & Dunn and Jo Dee Messina will take the stage of the TidalWave Music Festival this weekend in Atlantic City,…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE