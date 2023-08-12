Custom new construction at this stunning waterfront home tucked away on a wide lagoon in Mystic Islands! Step inside to find stylish and modern finishes combined with open concept living. The foyer leads to an expansive living room complete with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings along with the high end kitchen featuring: quartz counter-tops, an abundance of cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Set away from the living area, the master bedroom includes 2 closets and a full en-suite bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms, another full bathroom, a sprawling deck off of the living room, and an over-sized garage make this home one you will not want to miss. Come check it out today and enjoy all the best that waterfront living has to offer!