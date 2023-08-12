Custom Built in 2021, this beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home with Primary Suite, 2 Car Garage and blissful 3 Season Room is sure to impress! Boasting 2x6 walls, High Efficiency 2 Zone Heat and Air Conditioning, Tankless Hot water Heater and Andersen windows throughout. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac on desirable Osborne Island with water views, close to beaches, marinas and more! Insant curb appeal and inviting Foyer welcome you into a spacious and sophistcated interior with gleaming HW flrs, rec lighting and plenty of natural light all through. Large open Living rm and Formal Dining rm make dinner parties a breeze. Light and bright Eat-in-Kitchen offers sleek SS Appliances with extra deep Farmhouse sink, gorgeous granite counters, large center island and sunsoaked Dinette space with raised ceiling and slider overlooking the peaceful Backyard. Upstairs, the main bath, Laundy + 3 generous Bedrooms, inc the Primary Bedroom with it's own ensuite bath with dual vanity and walk-in stall shower. Lower lvl holds a spacious Family rm with Pool Table and lovely 3 Season Rm with raised ceiling, walls of floor to ceiling windows + slider to the Yard, perfect for entertaining! Speaker Sytem on the main and lower lvl, along with 3 exterior security cameras. High Efficiency 2 Zone Heating + Cooling, 2 Car Garage with double wide drive, the list goes on! Truly, a Move-in-Ready MUST SEE!!