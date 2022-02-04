3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $599,000

Live your life making memories on ''Osborn Island'' Picture your self, family and friends in this Bayfront split-level on lagoon with vinyl bulkhead- Wake up to the Eastern Sunrise and relax with the Sunset moon -Enjoy birdwatching, sightings of natures wildlife & sea creatures. Picturesque skyline views of LBI and AC-Dock your boat, jet ski, kayak all your water toys at your very own back yard- Remodeled kitchen- corian countertops, stainless steel appliances- peninsula breakfast bar, tiled BS, ceramic tiled floors- Large rear wood grain epoch decking off kitchen with sliding glass door & upper level fiberglass deck off master bedroom all vinyl railings. Main level rec. room has new fully ceramic tiled flooring featuring freestanding wood burning stove & full tiled bath and tub surround