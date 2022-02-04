Live your life making memories on ''Osborn Island'' Picture your self, family and friends in this Bayfront split-level on lagoon with vinyl bulkhead- Wake up to the Eastern Sunrise and relax with the Sunset moon -Enjoy birdwatching, sightings of natures wildlife & sea creatures. Picturesque skyline views of LBI and AC-Dock your boat, jet ski, kayak all your water toys at your very own back yard- Remodeled kitchen- corian countertops, stainless steel appliances- peninsula breakfast bar, tiled BS, ceramic tiled floors- Large rear wood grain epoch decking off kitchen with sliding glass door & upper level fiberglass deck off master bedroom all vinyl railings. Main level rec. room has new fully ceramic tiled flooring featuring freestanding wood burning stove & full tiled bath and tub surround
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CAPE MAY — Meghann Wallace — now Meghann Licari — said she would have made it to Our Lady Star of the Sea for her wedding Saturday regardless.
Here is a list of Monday's school closings and delayed openings for Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
MAYS LANDING — Sudden closures and delayed openings at the Hamilton Mall have left shoppers exasperated over the last several weeks.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Two Atlantic City residents were charged with shoplifting after township police caught them outside the Manahawkin T.J. Ma…
ATLANTIC CITY — Residents woke up to a sea of white and dangerous winds howling outside their windows Saturday morning, as the Blizzard of 202…
A Gloucester County man has been charged in the bludgeoning death of a Mount Laurel woman, authorities said Friday.
TRENTON — A Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office investigator is accused of abusing his power to investigate a minor car crash, according to an…
OCEAN CITY — B&B Department Store, a centerpiece of downtown Asbury Avenue for decades, will shut its doors in March, the company posted o…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A local student who has attended school in multiple countries is reaching new academic heights.
BRIDGETON — State Police have arrested a 21-year-old city man in the death of Jonathan Morris, whose body was found Monday night in Hopewell T…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE