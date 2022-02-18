 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $589,000

A stunning home w/ stunning views! Newer home built in 2016 features 3 bdrms & 2 baths, & a 5 car garage! Plenty of space below for all the water toys, w/ bonus heating & cooling system. Garage is also insulated & there is a drive through port on one side w/ a glass pull up door, for easy access to the yard. This home is handicapped accessible, Lift Master from the ground level to the main level. The outdoor oasis features a large Gazebo, a complete outdoor kitchen: granite top, open flame cooker, charcoal/propane grill w/griddle & firepit. Home is set up for a 5 camera sec sys, has trex decking, glass panel fencing around dock area & a newer vinyl bulkhead. Large concrete patio plus sand area adds to this tropical paradise set on the water. 15 min to the river by boat, 30 min to Ocean

