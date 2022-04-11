 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $569,000

3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $569,000

Nature Lover's ''Home sweet Home'' welcoming stone-faced front exterior sprawling ranch with open front porch awaits you. Encompassed circular driveway situated on over an acre of private country setting that backs up to the Pinelands National Preserve and Bass River State Forest. Explore the Pines and adventure through natures trails and capture sightings of a variety of wildlife.The inviting spacious entry foyer features a split floor plan one-side is the formal dining room and the other is the comfy cozy den. Relax and enjoy the ambience of the built-in stone woodburning fireplace. The stepdown open concept ''Grande'' size sunken living room has high ceilings, warm up in front of the

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News