3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $569,000

Nature Lover's ''Home sweet Home'' welcoming stone-faced front exterior sprawling ranch with open front porch awaits you. Encompassed circular driveway situated on over an acre of private country setting that backs up to the Pinelands National Preserve and Bass River State Forest. Explore the Pines and adventure through natures trails and capture sightings of a variety of wildlife.The inviting spacious entry foyer features a split floor plan one-side is the formal dining room and the other is the comfy cozy den. Relax and enjoy the ambience of the built-in stone woodburning fireplace. The stepdown open concept ''Grande'' size sunken living room has high ceilings, warm up in front of the