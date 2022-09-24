3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $550,000

This waterfront Home is Like NewIt was built in 2018. and is a SMART HOME All new insulation in the garage, added electrical outlets and a gas line.The garage is 1350 square feet, all concrete flooring and sheet rocked. potential to park 4 or more cars.Stamped concrete walkway to the completely fenced in backyard. Composite decking, a covered area to escape the sun, a 20-foot floater, vinyl Bulkhead and natural gas hook up for the BBQ. Large deck off the back of the house that overlooks the wide lagoon High ceilings, Hardwood floors, Ship Lap on the living area wall, Granite counters, center Island, tiled backsplash, 5 burner Stove. On demand Hot water, ceiling fans, and all new lighting.Enjoy waterfront living with no work to be done.A Must to see .