3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $549,900

Nestled in the exclusive Nugentown section of Little Egg Harbor on nearly 2 acres is this meticulously maintained custom built 3 Story Farmhouse with a bonus room & office on the 3rd floor! You'll notice $50,000 worth of pavers and beautiful landscaping & hardscaping as you pull up the driveway. Sweeping front and rear raised covered porches with delicately detailed railings provide plenty of outdoor lounge areas. The country kitchen offers you a center island with a built in cooktop, stainless steel appliances, Jenn-Air convection oven, and easy access to the utility room. You have French doors off the kitchen and off the living room which showcases the home's custom quatersun red oak hardwood floors brought in from a Michigan factory.