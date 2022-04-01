 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $529,000

2016 raised ranch 3 bedroom 2 full tile bath , family room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling located on quiet dead end street located in one of the most desirable areas of Mystic Islands. Located on large lagoon with dock area seating and floater. Beautiful views from covered 10'X32 ' deck. Taxes reasonable for waterfront property. Furniture available and negotiable. Move right in.

