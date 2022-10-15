3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $524,900

WATERFRONT - TURN KEY READY- Just drop your bags and roll- There is nothing to do but Live your best life on the water. Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 story waterfront Paradise. Everything has been redone. This coastal retreat offers a bright new upscale custom kitchen w/ NEW stainless steel appliances, off the kitchen head out to your private rear decking to enjoy beautiful sunsets. Nothing needs to be done other than Move right in and enjoy Living at the Jersey Shore. This Year round home or summer escape is exactly what the Doctor ordered. Peace and tranquility with the excitement boating location. With a quick ride by car to LBI and Atlantic City. This is the one that you can move right in & do absolutely nothing but enjoy the Good Life. Easy commute to all shopping and