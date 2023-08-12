Tour this beautifully rebuilt floating ranch. This home was completely rebuilt in 2016 with an elevated foundation. The exterior offers a lovely front porch with a perfect view of the water as well as a ground level slab to be used as you please. Inside you will find an open floorplan with plenty of natural light, 2 spacious bedrooms, a full common bathroom and a large primary with an en-suite and large closet. The home has an elevator and several handicap access features. Don't miss your chance to own in this quiet and tranquil neighborhood!!