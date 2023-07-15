The Jersey Shore is home to a majestic residence that takes luxury and privacy to a whole new level. The home is built in 2022 and includes a warranty for electric, plumbing, AC, Heat and all appliances. This 3,022 sq.ft. estate with 137 ft of waterfront, known as ''The Blue Swan Home,'' is located in Little Egg Harbor's Atlantis Section. This massive 3 story home with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms was tastefully crafted and well designed. Swans love visiting this floating dock. Combining sophistication and refinement, this grand home is short drive from one of the most pristine golf courses in the area. The resort-like estate is well-defined concept, with the essence of serenity and zen
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $5,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former Margate firefighter who unsuccessfully fought charges of participating in a South Jersey health care fraud scheme will spend eight ye…
The site of the former Pic-A-Lilli Pub at 229 S. Tennessee Ave. will reopen as King's Pub in mid- to late August, said the new owners.
A little more than halfway into its six-month exclusivity period, the group trying to build a $3.2 billion car-centric development at Bader Fi…
Ocean Wind 1, the entity owned by Danish energy company Ørsted that's building offshore wind farms along the Jersey Shore, is suing Cape May C…
American Airlines customers traveling from Atlantic City International Airport to Philadelphia International Airport using the Landline bus se…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE