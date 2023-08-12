The Jersey Shore is home to a majestic residence that takes luxury and privacy to a whole new level. The home is built in 2022 and includes a warranty for electric, plumbing, AC, Heat and all appliances. This 3,022 sq.ft. estate with 137 ft of waterfront, known as ''The Blue Swan Home,'' is located in Little Egg Harbor's Atlantis Section. This massive 3 story home with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms was tastefully crafted and well designed. Swans love visiting this floating dock. Combining sophistication and refinement, this grand home is short drive from one of the most pristine golf courses in the area. The resort-like estate is well-defined concept, with the essence of serenity and zen