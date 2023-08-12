The Jersey Shore is home to a majestic residence fully furnished home is available for the first time on the market. The home is built in 2022 and includes a warranty for electric, plumbing, AC, Heat and all appliances. This 3,022 sq.ft. estate with 137 ft of waterfront, known as ''The Blue Swan Home,'' is located in Little Egg Harbor's Atlantis Section. This massive 3 story home with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms was tastefully crafted and well designed. Swans love visiting this floating dock. Combining sophistication and refinement, this grand home is short drive from one of the most pristine golf courses in the area. The resort-like estate is well-defined concept, with the essence of serenity and zen
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $5,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
In 2004, before Taylor Swift was a household name, we went to her summer home in Stone Harbor to interview her. Here's what she said about her…
Cotton Mill Associates, based in Weehawken, is proposing a 115-unit apartment building on the 4.5-acres site of the former Wheaton glass facto…
The millions of dollars of investment in family attractions in Atlantic City shows developers are looking to diversify the resort's offerings,…
A 45-year-old boater died early Wednesday morning after being thrown from a vessel in Cape May Harbor near the U.S. Coast Guard station.
Country music veterans Brooks & Dunn and Jo Dee Messina will take the stage of the TidalWave Music Festival this weekend in Atlantic City,…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE