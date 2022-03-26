Welcome to 33 Hamble Road, the perfect blend of gracious living, design perfection, and easy living! Your senses will be Wowed with the excellent decorators' touch in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a partial finished basement that will lure you in! Once you catch your breath, take in the amenities such as; the wider plank wood floors, upgraded crown and base moldings for starters; the soft color palate that flows from room to room. Take in the Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, Aristokraft cabinetry with soft drawer and door closure, stainless steel appliances and the generous size pantry. The openness of the Kitchen, Breakfast room and family room for great entertaining, plus formal Dining Room. The Master bedroom offers ample room for large furniture and the master ba
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
At an Ocean City school board meeting, speakers decry treatment of high school players who criticized coach
Several speakers at the school board meeting accused the school of ignoring the players’ complaints until they took them public. They said the…
SOMERS POINT — Activists spent the first day of spring trying to uproot school segregation in the Garden State.
Charges against an Atlantic County attorney previously convicted of endangering the welfare of a child have been reduced as part of a plea deal.
Fabulous Rental Featuring 7bedrooms , 3 full 2 half baths . LARGE ENOUGH FOR 2 FAMILIES OR EXTENDED FAMILIES. 4 Bedrooms on the top floor with…
ATLANTIC CITY — In November, a line of city and state officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and Mayor Marty Small Sr., dug shovels into a moun…
ATLANTIC CITY — A city police officer acquitted of use-of-force charges in a federal civil rights case in February has since returned to work …
ATLANTIC CITY — Many attractions are exclusive to shore towns,, such as Margate’s Lucy the Elephant, the Absecon lighthouse, the Ocean City Bo…
ATLANTIC CITY — This June, the resort will join a worldwide event called Le Diner en Blanc, which promoters call a celebration of public space…
BRIDGETON — When the mother of a 3-year-old Cape May County boy who was killed 12 years ago accepted an automated call two weeks ago, she wasn…
ATLANTIC CITY — Sandy Lazorko, 62, has lived in the Chelsea Village Apartments for more than seven years — and not by choice.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE