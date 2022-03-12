MOVE IN AND ENJOY THIS LAGOON FRONT HOME WITH QUICK WATER ACCESS TO THE GREAT BAY. THIS RAISED RANCH OFFERS A MAIN BEDROM WITH A PRIVATE BATH AND LARGE CLOSET. KITCHEN, DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM HAVE A SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO A DECK WHICH PROVIDES YOU WITH A VIEW OF THE WATER AND BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS. THERE IS AN ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE AND AN ADDITIONAL LARGE UNFINISHED AREA JUST WAITING FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUCH. SLIDERS FROM THIS AREA GIVE ACCESS TO THE PATIO, YARD AND DOCK. THIS PERFECT LOCATION IS ONLY 30 MINUTES TO LONG BEACH ISLAND AND 30 MINUTES TO ATLANTIC CITY.
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $486,838
