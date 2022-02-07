3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $474,900

Looking for the right community to enjoy an active lifestyle? Sea Oaks offers this well-appointed Captiva with over 2200 SQ Ft and a full finished basement with privacy woods behind and runs along the 9th fairway of the golf course. Easily strike a balance between being active or just enjoy relaxing in your open floor plan home with easy flow to all rooms. Upon entering you will immediately see the open formal living and dining rooms and notice the double-sided gas fireplace. The open flow continues through to the back with a Family room (other side of FP) and kitchen will invite you to stay a while. There is a large master suite with 2 WIC, a master bath with jetted soaking tub, stall shower and 2 separate vanity sinks. There are 2 more bedrooms on the main floor that are located away fro