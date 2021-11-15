 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $450,000

Have you ever wanted to live on the 8th hole of a championship golf course? Now is your opportunity to move into the legendary Sea Oaks Country Club Golf Resort and ultimate active adult community in Little Egg Harbor Township. There, you will find the charming Sanibal model, a sprawling 3 bedroom ranch with 2,359 square feet of living space. This property has had many custom upgrades. Upon entering this home you will quickly notice the hardwood floors, spacious ceilings and a formal dining room with attached sitting room. Adjacent to the dining room is a gourmet kitchen with stone counter tops, double wall ovens, 42 inch cabinets, breakfast bar and sitting area. From the main hallway you can access the stairs for the basement, two guest bedrooms and a full bathroom.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville
Crime

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Pleasantville, Acting Atlantic Count…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News