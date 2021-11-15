Have you ever wanted to live on the 8th hole of a championship golf course? Now is your opportunity to move into the legendary Sea Oaks Country Club Golf Resort and ultimate active adult community in Little Egg Harbor Township. There, you will find the charming Sanibal model, a sprawling 3 bedroom ranch with 2,359 square feet of living space. This property has had many custom upgrades. Upon entering this home you will quickly notice the hardwood floors, spacious ceilings and a formal dining room with attached sitting room. Adjacent to the dining room is a gourmet kitchen with stone counter tops, double wall ovens, 42 inch cabinets, breakfast bar and sitting area. From the main hallway you can access the stairs for the basement, two guest bedrooms and a full bathroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $450,000
