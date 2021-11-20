 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $450,000

Jersey Shore Waterfront in the heart of Mystic Island, minutes to the bay by boat, and a short car ride to AC or LBI, this newer modular was set in 2016 on this oversized corner lot. This home has an unground pool and the option of enclosing the bottom. There are 3br, 1.5 bath and an open floor plan. The 2nd floor is unfinished so the choice is yours. Keep it for storage or open your mind to the potential it has. Beautiful water views, plenty os boat and water toy storage here. Newer bulkhead and dock on the Raritan side of the lot, this lot also includes the partial on Twin Lakes, don't pass this one tons of potential.

