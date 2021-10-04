Meticulously maintained, with curb appeal that jumped off the cover of a magazine, welcome to the waterfront property at 15 Hunter Drive in Little Egg Harbor! Bright and spacious, this move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located on a cul-de-sac in the beautiful Atlantis Section of town. Some of the wonderful features in this home include hardwood floors, a vinyl bulkhead with 60 ft of water front, newer trex-like large deck, with plenty of space for endless opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities, a storage shed + an outside shower! There are Plantation Shutters throughout the home, vaulted ceilings for height, a sun-filled open floor plan, pristine white kitchen with tile backsplash, quartz countertops, and upscale finishes, a living room, dining room, den, wet bar with sink...
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the death of an unidentified adult male whose body was found caught in a ventilation system Monda…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department and other crews battled a fire on the runway Saturday…
The St. Augustine Prep community asked for prayers Saturday morning.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police have identified the man whose body was found on a roof after apparently attempting to break into a local business.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Donna Higbee called for cooler heads Wednesday following a series of arrests made during Absegami High School…
CAPE MAY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday after he was found naked on the beach, police said Wednesday.
TRENTON — The state will use $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help small businesses hire and train workers as the state recovers f…
OCEAN CITY — The future of the city’s popular pickleball courts could potentially influence the 2022 mayor’s race next spring, a resident told…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Saying the future of aviation research is at stake, New Jersey’s congressional delegation is undertaking a bipartisan fi…
The federal judge in an inmate lawsuit against the Cumberland County jail lost his patience with the county in an evidentiary hearing Friday a…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE