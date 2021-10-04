3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $449,900

Meticulously maintained, with curb appeal that jumped off the cover of a magazine, welcome to the waterfront property at 15 Hunter Drive in Little Egg Harbor! Bright and spacious, this move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located on a cul-de-sac in the beautiful Atlantis Section of town. Some of the wonderful features in this home include hardwood floors, a vinyl bulkhead with 60 ft of water front, newer trex-like large deck, with plenty of space for endless opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities, a storage shed + an outside shower! There are Plantation Shutters throughout the home, vaulted ceilings for height, a sun-filled open floor plan, pristine white kitchen with tile backsplash, quartz countertops, and upscale finishes, a living room, dining room, den, wet bar with sink...