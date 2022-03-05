Dream a little dream in this sweet custom built waterfront in Little Egg Harbor. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits high and dry with a bright open living space featuring a big kitchen island & tile floors. Other special benefits include central air, hot water baseboard gas heat, MI windows, four piece master bathroom, hardwood floors in all the bedrooms. Down below enjoy an oversized garage with ample storage for all your water toys and workshop space.
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $439,900
