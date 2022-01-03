Privacy and a park-like setting describes this 3 bed/2.1 bath cape! This one has it all! 1.39 acres nestled in a quiet wooded area with all the conveniences we want! Main floor feautures a bonus room that can be an office or bedroom, formal LR/DR and family room with wood burning stove for those chilly evenings! Updated kitchen with new SS appliances. Sunny room leads to back deck, in-ground pool and HUGE private yard that backs to the woods where no building is allowed! Master bedroom features private bathroom, walk-in closet, extra storage and two nice sized bedrooms with their separate bathroom on the 2nd floor. Plenty of room for owner's truck, cars or miscellaneous equipment. Quiet, peaceful and waiting for it's new family! Don't miss out!
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $419,000
