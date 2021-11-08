3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $410,000

Come home to your cottage by the sea. This custom home on Osborn Island has its own beach house character and backs up to protected land so you'll have your privacy. You'll find yourself close to LBI without the price tag. Whether you make this house your summer home or live there year-round, you'll love how close you are to Atlantic City( 30 minutes), Philadelphia (60 minutes), and of course, Long Beach Island (just 15 minutes!)The outside of the home is gilded with fig, peach, pear, and apple trees.This shore house cottage is built on pilings and the lower level is finished with 3 additional rooms which would make great home office space. Not included in living space.