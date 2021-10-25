3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $399,900

STUNNING Willow model with open floor plan in highly sought after Four Seasons Harbor Bay adult community. Pride of ownership is evident through out. Over 2,500 sq ft of meticulously maintained living space including a large open kitchen with 42'' cabinets, granite countertops and SS appliances, elegant dining room, voluminous family room with cathedral ceilings & gas fireplace with built ins. HUGE master bedroom suite with tray ceiling, 2 walk in closets and attached master bath with upgraded tile, soaking tub, dual sinks, shower stall & private commode. Two additional bedrooms and another full bath complete this retirement gem. Beautiful landscaping adorns the outside. All this within walking distance to the fabulous clubhouse with its endless amenities.