3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $399,900

Looking for room? Over 1800 sq ft waterfront home in desireable Mystic area! Dead end street! 3 bedrooms downstairs, Upstairs you will find a full legnth bedroom with waalk-in closet and half bath with slider and balcony/deck, stairs leading down outside! Could be made into 2 other bedrooms or rooms, can be a family room or game room, the choices are endless! Family room off kitchen, dining area, laundry room and full bath on main level. Graniite counters with breakfast counter for ease. Stainless steel appliances, double sized concrete driveway and fenced in yard. Make your appointment today!