3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $374,900

Little Egg Harbor. This Sprawling Custom Built Rancher with over 1925 sq ft in desirable NUGENTOWN section of Little Egg Harbor is situated on a Private 1.2 Acre Corner lot surrounded by Lush landscaping just waiting for the new home buyer to experience all the privacy and tranquility. This home offers the single floor living you have been searching for. An Open Floor Plan with sun filled rooms with massive windows to allow the sunlight to enter. The Pride in ownership is apparent just entering in this beautiful home. Spacious 3 bed 2 1/2 bath PLUS an additional room for your home base business. Living/Dining Room Combo. Cozy sitting room off the kitchen so you never miss a beat with the many group entertaining. The rear yard is Ideal for all your guests to enjoy all the B.Q's or just sit