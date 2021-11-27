3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $369,000

New Construction, home just set. This will be a 3br 2 bath ranch with a garage. Plans attached. Photos are of a similar home built.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
New Construction, home just set. This will be a 3br 2 bath ranch with a garage. Plans attached. Photos are of a similar home built.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Four Egg Harbor Township residents and one from Vineland face drug charges after authorities searched a township home Tuesday, the Atlantic Co…
“I have some really, especially good news,” Palombo said at the start of the meeting. “I’m happy to announce that the B.L. England plant site …
SOMERS POINT — National store chains have put their money on the city by opening stores such as Target, Chipotle and Taco Bell, which are all …
A Somers Point man fighting for his life after setting himself on fire last week is a U.S. Army veteran under treatment for mental health issu…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — It will be years before a small vineyard off Route 9 in Beesleys Point produces a single glass of wine, but neighbors want to…
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested five people Wednesday after residents complained about drug transactions in the area.
STONE HARBOR — In this affluent community, where even modest homes sell for more than $1 million, owners in one neighborhood hope an ordinance…
ATLANTIC CITY — Perhaps nothing symbolized the spotty performance of Bally’s Atlantic City in recent years better than the mismatched replacem…
ATLANTIC CITY — Police say a Somers Point man doused himself in rubbing alcohol and set himself on fire at a city gas station.
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.