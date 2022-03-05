 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $368,900

BRAND New Construction Home will be completed around the end of March. Warranty to be passed on to the new owner. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, tankless hot water heater. Laminate flooring throughout. Come see! Large lot in an established golf course neighborhood, close to the Jersey Shore beaches, local marinas and shopping. 3br 2 bath, open bright floor plan.

