3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $349,900

Move right into this Raised 3br 2 bath ranch. Situated on a nice lot in the Atlantis Country club section of Little Egg Harbor. Just minutes to local marinas where you can sail away to LBI or AC in just minutes. This home has been completely remodeled to the studs after sandy and put back together quite beautifully. Featuring a large living room, dining room and family room with fireplace, 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Laundry room, lots of storage, a 2 car garage and plenty of storage under the house in the unfinished space. The back yard is fenced in and there is a large deck for entertaining. Don't pass this one, it won't last.