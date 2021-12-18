QUICK CLOSE BOM LAST HOME FOR SALE IN PHASE 1. Fantastic Harborview Estates. A beautiful collection of designer town homes. 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, openfloor plans loaded with quality and amenities. Concrete driveways with 2 car garages, bonus rooms with walk out to back yard, new kitchens with quarts counter tops.42inch white shaker cabinets, wood floors, 9ft ceilings, 2 zone central AC, spacious bedrooms, balconies, water views, pristine location close to Jersey Shorelandmarks and highways with easy access to Marinas, the BEACHES AND WATER, Atlantic City, the Airport, Smithville, Tuckerton, Great Restaurants, Golfing,boating. This location has it all. Ready to move in and enjoy
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $349,000
