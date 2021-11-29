 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $345,000

Here is your Turn-key 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with Central A/c that's located in the prestigious Harbourtown Estates. The living room boasts custom built-ins with a gas fireplace. The kitchen was recently remodeled and stainless steel appliances that come with the home. There is lots of storage and counter space! The Master bedroom has Hardwood Cherry flooring and the master bth has marble flooring and countertops w/scalloped sinks. The additional bedrooms are spacious and freshly painted This home comes with an 8 zoned sprinkler system ,outside shed and is fully fenced! The 1 car garage adds extra storage ! Home Ownership also includes the use of the clubhouse (available for party rentals) with Olympic sized pool /kiddie pool/6 pool passes for residents and guests. You will fall in love!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News