Fantastic Harborview Estates. A beautiful collection of designer town homes. 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, open floor plans loaded with quality and amenities. Concrete driveways with 2 car garages, elevators in some models, bonus rooms with walk out to back yard, new kitchens with stone counter tops, 42 inch cabinets, wood floors, 9ft ceilings, 2 zone central AC, spacious bedrooms., balconies, water views, pristine location close to Jersey Shore landmarks and highways with easy access to Marinas, the BEACHES AND WATER, Atlantic City, the Airport, Smithville, Tuckerton, Great Restaurants, Golfing, boating. This location has it all. Ready to move in and enjoy! 1st release of 3 town homes with more on the way.
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $340,000
