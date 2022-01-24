3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $339,900

THIS IS A COMING SOON LISTING AND NO SHOWINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE UNTIL 1/26/2022. This gorgeous colonial style home is situated at the center of the cul de sac in a beautiful neighborhood. Home features a brand new Kitchen with quartz counters and a breakfast bar along with stainless new appliances. Both bathrooms have tile floors and walls around tub and shower along with new toilets and vanitites. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Upstairs hallway overlooks the Family Room. The entire inside of the home is newly painted too. Roof is brand new and home has Anderson windows. Gas heat, central air and gas hot water heater. Home is ready to move right in so what are you waiting for? Call an agent today to view this great home.