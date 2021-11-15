 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $334,700

Osborn Island Raised contemporary two story with one car garage. Privacy rear yard backs up to protected designated open space with an abundance of birds & wildlife. Cathedral ceiling in living room, wood mantel and tiled surround trimmed built-in gas log fireplace. Feel the Bay breeze & enjoy the partial water views from the front deck and upper balcony off master bedroom. Main level bedroom & powder room & two upper level bedrooms & two full baths.Loft area can be utilized as office space or observation for the creative minded. Hardwood floors through out living, dining, kitchen and hallway, bedrooms have wall to wall. Laundry room, tankless gas water heater, gas furnace & CA. Newer roof & rear yard storage s

