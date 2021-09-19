3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $329,900

Located in Harbourtown Estates, this 3 bed 2.5 bath home features an updated kitchen with crown moulding, under cabinet lighting, tile backsplash, quartz countertops, pendent lighting, and breakfast bar. Decorative moulding and wide plank wood flooring are featured throughout the first-floor living areas. The deck off the dining room is perfect for outdoor entertaining overlooking the backyard. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms. The master has crown moulding, an attached bath (stall shower), a walk-in closet, and a large linen closet.Association fee includes use of community clubhouse and pool. Short drive to the beaches, area restaurants, shopping, major roadways, Long Beach Island, and Atlantic City!