Pictures are of model home. Fantastic Harborview Estates. 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, open floor plans loaded with quality and amenities. Concrete driveways with 2 car garages, bonus rooms with walk out to back yard, new kitchens with granite counter tops, 42 inch cherry cabinets, wood floors, 9ft ceilings, 2 zone central AC, spacious bedrooms, balconies, water views, pristine location close to Jersey Shore landmarks and highways with easy access to Marinas, the beaches and water, Atlantic City, the Airport, Smithville, Tuckerton, Great Restaurants, Golfing, boating. This location has it all. Ready to move in and enjoy!
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $329,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Numerous inbound and outbound Spirit Airlines flights were canceled at Atlantic City International Airport on Sunday and…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A retired Atlantic City police sergeant was killed Thursday in a motor vehicle accident in the township.
Young people — visitors and residents alike — long have gravitated into large groups on Jersey Shore boardwalks and promenades. It seems to be…
ATLANTIC CITY — An early morning shooting left a 42-year-old man dead Sunday.
Spirit Airlines continued canceling flights Tuesday after it was announced that weather and “operational challenges” had impacted flight sched…
Several area fire departments battled a fire at Groff’s Recycling Center in Galloway Township on Sunday afternoon.
One of the beauties of the Jersey Shore for anyone looking to purchase a vacation home (or a year-round resort residence) is its diversity — t…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Thursday has been yet another day of cancellations at Atlantic City International Airport.
TRENTON — Staff members and students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be required to wear masks in New Jersey schools when the new year be…
ATLANTIC CITY — Two of the resort’s casinos have plans for beachfront redevelopment.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE