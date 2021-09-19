 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $309,900

Renovated 2-story for sale in Harbourtown Estates! This 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath home features gorgeous kitchen with oversized cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances, tasteful whole-house paint, brand new flooring, primary bedroom suite with walk-in closet, and 2-car garage. Enjoy entertaining friends and family on the back deck. Located within minutes from multiple ocean-related activities. Schedule your showing today for your chance to call this beautiful property ''home''.

