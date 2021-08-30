3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $300,000

Welcome to this beautiful bi level home in Little Egg Harbor! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in a great area and backs right up to the Atlantis Golf Course. With newer appliances, blinds & shades this house is light and bright; everything you would want in a home. The beautiful backyard includes private fencing along with an above ground pool. The 2 car garage with workshop & extended driveway makes parking a breeze! Use your imagination to complete the lower level with an extra full bathroom/den area. There is an additional room for a 4th bedroom on this level too. Sit and relax on this awesome patio & entertain your family & friends! This home is exactly just what you are looking for!