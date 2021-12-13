3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $300,000

Home Sweet Home! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial home with 1,710 sqft overlooks the 2nd hole of the beautiful Atlantis Golf Course and has been lovingly maintained for many years! First floor features newer vinyl flooring throughout the living room, dining room, & large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry, and tons of cabinets. The garage has been converted and offers a great option for a first floor bedroom, home office, play room & more. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet, pellet stove & full bath with ceramic tile stall shower and radiant heat floors. 2 bedrooms are accompanied by another full bath with tub shower on the second floor. Head out to the enclosed porch made from reclaimed historic barn wood for an amazing spot to entertain guests or enjoy a quiet evening