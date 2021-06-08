3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $299,000

Welcome to the Holly Lakes section of Little Egg Harbor. This 2 story colonial on a cul-de-sac boasts a new roof, clean exterior, 1 car garage and ALL newly renovated bathrooms on the first and second floor. A large living room with a wood burning fireplace, sliding doors leading to the large back deck for entertaining. A kitchen with seating area at the counter and a walk in pantry right off the main hallway across from a beautiful half bath for guests. The Master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet, new ceiling fan and a newly renovated full bathroom with a tiled shower, located on the second floor. Two other bedrooms can be found next to the Master, with a laundry area in between them as well as a full bathroom across from them. Come see this cozy home! View More