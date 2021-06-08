3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $290,000

Welcome to this beautiful ranch home backing up to the golf course! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has been updated and features new paint and flooring in nearly every room, new siding, gutters, garage door and a newer roof and appliances. In addition to the spacious family room and large kitchen with granite counters (and lots of counter space!) there is also a 4 season room. French doors open into this room, which is light and bright and extends your living space. The park-like back yard not only backs up to the golf course, but has plenty of room to entertain family and friends. Sit and relax on the patio or run around in the yard; with a total lot size of 100 x 150, the choice is yours. This home is just what you are looking for! View More