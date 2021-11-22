 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $289,000

3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $289,000

3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $289,000

Looking for your private waterfront retreat? Look no further! Tucked away from the hustle and bustle, this raised ranch in Parkertown features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a large screened-in porch, and gorgeous sunrise views. Overlooking the marshland, the charming living room has a free-standing wood burning stove with stone accent wall that is a great source of heat all winter long. Galley style kitchen with double sink & electric cooking looks out over the lagoon. Double sliding glass doors lead to the screened-in porch, a great place to take in the beauty of the seasons. Primary bedroom has sunrise views and full bath with stall shower. 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the main level.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News