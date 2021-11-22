3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $289,000

Looking for your private waterfront retreat? Look no further! Tucked away from the hustle and bustle, this raised ranch in Parkertown features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a large screened-in porch, and gorgeous sunrise views. Overlooking the marshland, the charming living room has a free-standing wood burning stove with stone accent wall that is a great source of heat all winter long. Galley style kitchen with double sink & electric cooking looks out over the lagoon. Double sliding glass doors lead to the screened-in porch, a great place to take in the beauty of the seasons. Primary bedroom has sunrise views and full bath with stall shower. 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the main level.