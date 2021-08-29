3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $259,900

You've arrived and found your next home. Move in Ready!!!Step into your living room with plenty of natural lighting, spacious enough for any furniture configuration. You have a separate dining room to host your more formal gatherings.Stroll back to the kitchen, which has been updated and opens to the family room with a wood burning gas stove for warmth and ambiance during the chilly winter months.Living here at the shore, enjoy your backyard paradise with above ground salt water pool, sectioned off seating area on deck and off, fire pit and playground areasUpstairs find your 3 Bedrooms and full bath**1yr Home Warranty to new owners**Solar panel lease- transferrable and new buyer to