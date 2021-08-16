3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $250,000

Come discover something magical on Mystic in this beautifully renovated rancher! Wonderful cul-de-sac location with a wooded property on one side offers privacy and a country-like feeling. You'll enjoy easy grilling on the back deck with the natural gas hookup while friends and family gather in the large back yard. The huge 12x20 shed offers plenty of storage space. Inside, you'll be welcomed by an open concept living space with 10 foot ceilings. New bamboo floors are found throughout most of the home. The kitchen features wood cabinets, a center island, brand new stainless steel appliances, porcelain floors, and granite countertops. The bar has a beautiful butcher block counter and can easily be converted to a wet bar as the plumbing already exists inside the half wall. There are 3