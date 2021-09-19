 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $239,900

This lovely 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch style home is situated on a large corner lot in the community known as Atlantis. The home features gas heat, central air, a lovely open floor plan, a large great room and a detached 1 car garage which is perfect for your own private workshop. Located on a .22 acre lot, this home is just waiting for you!

