3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $230,000

Move right in to this newly remodeled 3br home, This Jersey Shore ranch offers a nice bright open floor plan, new kitchen, vinyl plank flooring throughout flooring, new carpet in 2 bedrooms, new bathroom and a/c compressor, new recessed led lighting, fixtures, hot water heater, stainless steel appliances, stacked washer and dryer offering a full appliance package. Beautiful granite and back splash, freshly painted with neutral colors, new fence in the back yard, nice size shed for extra storage, front deck and much more. Just minutes to LBI & AC.

