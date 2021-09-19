3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $200,000

Lovely townhome in the heart of Little Egg Harbor. Nestled in the quiet community of Walnut Estates. Close to amenities and downtown Tuckerton. Easy access to many popular restaurants and bars. Less than 15 minute drive to parkway. This home has been tastefully updated and meticulously maintained. Wonderful high ceilings in foyer. Epoxy floors in garage and basement. Professionally painted neutral throughout. Cozy back deck for year round lounging. All appliances included!