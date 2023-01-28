 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $2,300

3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $2,300

Year round (NO PETS) Three-bedroom, 2 full bath waterfront raised ranch with piling enclosure. The home was built in 2017 and has been well kept. Freshly painted and ready for occupancy. The downstairs has one garage door with auto opener and is heated. Back deck is accessed from the kitchen, living room or outside stairs. Nice lot. Internet is included with the rent.

