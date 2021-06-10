Excellent investment opportunity! This property is being sold AS-IS! The value is in the land! Investors, build to your like on this 50'x100' lot! Buyer to perform all due diligences, obtain any certifications and CO. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $125,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An 11-year-old girl was pulled from the bottom of a pool at Legacy Resorts in Brigantine on Saturday afternoon and hospitalized, police said.
First Black motorcycle club on East Coast celebrates 75 years by finding founder's grave in Pleasantville
PLEASANTVILLE — Mary Parker had a hard time believing the amount of love and appreciation her late father received Saturday.
Dear Savvy Senior: What tips can you offer for downsizing? My husband and I would like to relocate from our house into a retirement community …
State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they believe stole hundreds of dollars worth of steak and shrimp from a Sh…
This 15-room Linwood residence is not so much a house as a resort compound — a chateau complete with a chalet
One of the beauties of the Jersey Shore for anyone looking to purchase a vacation home (or a year-round resort residence) is its diversity — t…
-
- 1 min to read
Primary election headlines
When the pandemic struck last year, Marco Rendon was just coming out of a restaurant partnership with his brother-in-law in Hammonton that didn’t quite work out. But when he found himself stuck at home with the immediate future of the restaurant scene looking bleak - to say the least - he didn’t just sit on his couch feeling sorry for himself.
Several New Jersey schools have announced masks will not be required for the remainder of the school year for students following Gov. Phil Mur…
Louis Altobelli, owner of Court House Towing in Rio Grande, may make another appearance in upcoming months in front of the Township Committee …
SOMERS POINT — Residents of Greate Bay Villas have been urged to attend a City Council meeting Thursday to express concern over a proposed hou…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE