Extraordinary Waterfront living at its finest. This stately colonial estate is located near a luxurious golf course, a private beach, and the famous Jersey Shore of LBI. There is nothing quite like a majestic residence on the Jersey Shore to leave you feeling relaxed and comfortable. There are 3,022 square feet in this house. A 137-foot waterfront estate known as ''The Blue Swan Home'' is located in Little Egg Harbor's Atlantis Section. Well-designed, this magnificent three-story home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The floating dock is a favorite spot for swans. The resort-like estate is a well-defined concept, with the essence of serenity and Zen. Enter the home to a handsome foyer overlooking open water views, two-story ceilings, bamboo flooring, and a sweeping staircase. Ideal for hosting and entertaining guests on any scale, the living room has one of the finest architectural finishes. This includes custom flooring, an impressive fireplace, and exceptional flow into a custom kitchen area that leads onto a gorgeous backyard. The gourmet kitchen is a professional chef's dream, offering plenty of open working space, crafted custom cabinetry, and commercial-grade appliances. You have 3 master bedrooms, one on the main level facing the water. Ascend to the second floor and you will have 2 master bedrooms. One of the expansive and relaxing Master Suites with a Sitting Room, a Dressing Room, luxurious closets with custom built-ins, and a Master Bathroom. The third Master Bedroom faces the water and has incredible views. Moreover, you have a loft room on the third floor, where you will be able to enjoy beautiful panoramas of the open water. With its elaborate details, finishes, and expert craftsmanship, this estate home is truly one of the finest in Little Egg Harbor.